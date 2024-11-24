Jahmir Young News: Productive off the bench

Young played 23 minutes Saturday during the Gold's 111-88 loss to Iowa and compiled 20 points (9-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two assists and a block.

Young continues to produce while coming off the bench for the Gold as he's now scored 20 or more points for the second time in three games played this season. He is also shooting an effective 50.0 percent from the field during that stretch.