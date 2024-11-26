Jahmir Young News: Provides spark off bench

Young tallied 20 points (10-22 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and four steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 111-106 overtime win over the Indiana Mad Ants.

Despite coming off the bench during Tuesday's overtime victory, he logged the third-most minutes of any Grand Rapids player. Young was able to capitalize on this increased playing time by leading the team in assists and steals.