Jahmir Young News: Returns to G League action Saturday
Young (illness) tallied 22 points (9-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and two rebounds across 32 minutes during Saturday's 120-113 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.
Young returned to game action after missing Monday's win over the Indiana Mad Ants due to an illness. The two-way point guard finished as the club's second-leading scorer Saturday, marking his 31st time scoring at least 20 points over 43 G League appearances. Young will finish the 2024-25 G League campaign with averages of 21.7 points, 7.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals across 13 games with Windy City and 30 games with the Grand Rapids Gold.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now