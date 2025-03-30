Jahmir Young News: Returns to G League action Saturday

Young (illness) tallied 22 points (9-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and two rebounds across 32 minutes during Saturday's 120-113 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Young returned to game action after missing Monday's win over the Indiana Mad Ants due to an illness. The two-way point guard finished as the club's second-leading scorer Saturday, marking his 31st time scoring at least 20 points over 43 G League appearances. Young will finish the 2024-25 G League campaign with averages of 21.7 points, 7.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals across 13 games with Windy City and 30 games with the Grand Rapids Gold.