Jahmir Young News: Scores 22 points in return

Young (shoulder) posted 22 points (9-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Tuesday's win over Stockton.

Young had been dealing with a shoulder problem but managed to deliver a solid showing here, leading the team in scoring and being one of four starters who scored in double digits for Grand Rapids. Young is averaging 18.7 points, 6.7 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game in 11 regular-season contests.