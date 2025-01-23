Jahmir Young News: Scores 24 points in win

Young totaled 24 points (10-18 FG, 4-5 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and four steals across 29 minutes Wednesday during Grand Rapids' 113-106 win over the Skyhawks.

Young led the Gold in steals and finished second in both points scored and steals during Wednesday's victory. The 24-year-old is now averaging 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.1 steals across 22 games played this season.