Jahmir Young News: Scores 29 points versus Valley

Young contributed 29 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 35 minutes in Friday's 116-110 G League loss to the Valley Suns.

Young continued to produce high scoring numbers while getting meaningful playing time in G League play. The guard is one of Miami's two-way players, although he hasn't played a big role at the NBA level, totaling 19 minutes on the court in 2026. Therefore, he'll likely remain busy in the G League, where his regular-season average of 26.8 points per game is the eighth highest in the competition.