Young extended an impressive run of three games with at least 30 points in G League play, although he failed to achieve a double-double for the first time in that span. Despite serving under a two-way contract, the guard has been out of the NBA team's rotation since Dec. 6, focusing his efforts on lengthy appearances for the Sioux Falls affiliate. If that remains the case in the future, he'll look to stay productive in the G League, where he's averaging 26.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 9.1 assist per game.