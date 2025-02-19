Jahmir Young News: Signs with Chicago

Young and the Bulls agreed to a two-way contract Wednesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Young made a lot of noise with the Grand Rapids Gold in the G League with averages of 22.4 points, 7.3 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals. That earned the guard a spot at the Up Next Game at All-Star Weekend. With this move, Young could become a featured player for the Windy City Bulls in the G League and may get a look in the NBA if Chicago starts prioritizing player development.