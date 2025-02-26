Fantasy Basketball
Jahmir Young headshot

Jahmir Young News: Solid all-around showing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 6:58pm

Young recorded 20 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists and three steals across 34 minutes Tuesday during the G League Windy City Bulls' 106-104 win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Young reached the 20-point threshold and led his squad in scoring despite attempting only 10 shots from the field. He also showcased his quick hands on the defensive end by accounting for three of Windy City's 11 steals.

Jahmir Young
Chicago Bulls
