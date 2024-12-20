Fantasy Basketball
Jahmir Young headshot

Jahmir Young News: Strong all-around showing vs. Blue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 20, 2024 at 1:32pm

Young tallied 22 points (8-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 39 minutes Thursday during the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 124-110 win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Young finished the game third in scoring behind Trey Alexander and Tevian Jones, though it was Young who led his club with nine assists. The Maryland product has been red hot since the calendar turned to December, averaging 25.4 points over seven appearances.

Jahmir Young
 Free Agent
