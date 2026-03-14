Jahmir Young News: Strong outing in G League loss

Young notched 32 points (11-24 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 assists, three steals and one rebound across 41 minutes in Friday's 123-121 G League loss to the Stockton Kings.

Young achieved some of his best figures in scoring and assists thanks to an efficient effort from beyond the arc and a boost in playing time Friday. Despite being signed to a two-way deal, he has spent most of the season with the Skyforce, where he's a consistent starter. He has now scored at least 20 points in each of his last 18 G League games played.