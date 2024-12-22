Jahmir Young News: Stuffs stat sheet in G League loss

Young posted 28 points (10-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, three steals and one block across 36 minutes in Saturday's 113-108 G League loss to the Westchester Knicks.

Young recorded game-high marks in both points and steals while logging a team-best seven assists. The 24-year-old has appeared in 13 G League outings this season, during which he has averaged 22.2 points, 6.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals across 33.1 minutes per contest.