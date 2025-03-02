Fantasy Basketball
Jahmi'us Ramsey Injury: Dealing with groin injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Ramsey didn't play in Saturday's 116-98 G League loss to the Austin Spurs due to a groin injury.

The severity of the groin injury is unknown, though Ramsey's next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Salt Lake City Stars. He is averaging 19.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.1 three-pointers and 1.4 steals across 27.9 minutes per game in 23 G League outings.

