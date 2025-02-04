Jahmi'us Ramsey Injury: Leading scorer in return

Ramsey played 28 minutes Monday during the Blue's 105-101 win over South Bay and compiled 26 points (10-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Ramsey has been sidelined since the team's Jan. 17 loss versus the Legends with a muscle strained but had a dominant outing in his return, leading the team in points scored despite coming off the bench in addition to shooting an efficient 76.9 percent from the field. Monday's performance marked the eight time this season that the 6-foot-3 guard has scored 20 or more points in a game.