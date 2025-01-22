Jahmi'us Ramsey Injury: Sits out Tuesday

Ramsey missed Tuesday's 112-107 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes while dealing with a muscle strain.

Ramsey has been active from a bench role this season, and his exclusion added another blow to his side's already reduced depth. Prior to the issue, he was averaging 18.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game throughout the 2024-25 campaign. Both Buddy Boeheim and Javonte Cooke will likely see increased action until the injured player is back.