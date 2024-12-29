Jahmi'us Ramsey News: 17 points in G League win
Ramsey amassed 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 25 minutes during Saturday's 100-84 G League win over the Texas Legends.
Ramsey delivered a team-high 17 points while coming off the bench Saturday. The 23-year-old has appeared in 10 G League outings thus far, during which he has averaged 19.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 steals across 29.0 minutes per contest.
Jahmi'us Ramsey
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now