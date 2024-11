Ramsey recorded 20 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 102-100 win over the G League's Texas Legends.

Despite coming off the bench, Ramsey led the Blue in scoring en route to a double-double. However, he also recorded more turnovers (six) than assists (three).