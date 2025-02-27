Jahmi'us Ramsey News: Drops 27 points off bench

Ramsey collected 27 points (11-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 30 minutes Wednesday during the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 123-119 win over the Raptors 905.

Ramsey was efficient on the offensive end and reached the 20-point mark for a second straight game. He's now averaging 19.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals through 14 regular-season appearances.