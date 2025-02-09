Jahmi'us Ramsey News: Drops 30 points in G League

Ramsey totaled 30 points (10-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 32 minutes Saturday during the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 112-110 loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Ramsey managed to lead the Blue in scoring despite being deployed off the bench. He was particularly effective from beyond the arc by sinking a team-high five treys. The 23-year-old has now drilled nine total triples over his last two appearances.