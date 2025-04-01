Jahmi'us Ramsey News: Fills up stat sheet in loss

Ramsey finished with 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes in the Oklahoma City Blue's 111-107 loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Friday.

Ramsey had one of his better all-around performances for the Blue on Friday, shooting 50 percent from the floor en route to his 20 points. The 23-year-old point guard is averaging 20.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 50.1 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from deep this season in the G League.