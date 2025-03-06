Jahmi'us Ramsey News: Inefficient in return

Ramsey (groin) tallied 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 117-102 win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Ramsey returned to action Wednesday since missing time due to a groin injury. Ramsey is posting 48.6/35.3/65.8 shooting splits across his 15 G League appearances this season.