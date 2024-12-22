Jahmi'us Ramsey News: Leading scorer off bench

Ramsey played 23 minutes Saturday during the Blue's 129-94 G League win over the Valley Suns and compiled 18 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and two assists.

Ramsey led the team in points scored despite coming off the bench and has now scored at least 10 points in all nine of his G League appearances so far this season. The 23-year-old is currently averaging 19.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists while connecting on 49.2 percent of his field-goal attempts.