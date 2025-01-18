Jahmi'us Ramsey News: Leading scorer off bench

Ramsey played 29 minutes Friday during the Blue's 95-86 loss versus the Legends and logged 19 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Ramsey led the team in points scored during Friday's loss despite coming off the bench and has now scored double-digit points in 17 of his 18 appearances this season. However, he struggled shooting from deep, converting on just 16.7 percent of his three-point attempts.