Jahmi'us Ramsey headshot

Jahmi'us Ramsey News: Leads bench in G League loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Ramsey posted 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes during Saturday's 131-110 G League loss to the Valley Suns.

Ramsey led the Blue's bench in scoring, though he finished with a point differential of minus-22 in the blowout loss. The 23-year-old has reached the double-digit scoring mark in each of his 12 G League outings this season, during which he has averaged 19.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals across 28.5 minutes per contest.

Jahmi'us Ramsey
 Free Agent
