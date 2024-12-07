Jahmi'us Ramsey News: Leads offense off bench Friday

Ramsey registered 20 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 31 minutes in Friday's 98-94 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Ramsey led his team in scoring as he converted all of his free-throw opportunities during the victory. Despite being only a second-unit element thus far, Ramsey has played over 25 minutes in each of his three appearances this season, averaging 19.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game during that period.