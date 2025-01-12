Jahmi'us Ramsey News: Mixed results in G League

Ramsey notched 19 points (4-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and three steals in 30 minutes during Saturday's 102-92 G League win over the Austin Spurs.

Despite horrible shooting from the field, Ramsey scored in double figures for the 15th straight game. He also grabbed a season-high 11 boards, marking his second double-double of the campaign.