Jahmi'us Ramsey News: Perfect night from charity stripe

Ramsey recorded 28 points (9-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes Friday during the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 105-104 loss to the Stockton Kings.

Ramsey didn't miss a shot from the charity stripe and buried a trio of threes for a second straight game. He continues to produce at a high level for the Blue, as he's poured in 20-plus points in five of his first seven appearances of March.