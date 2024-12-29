Jahmi'us Ramsey News: Posts 17 points in G League win

Ramsey amassed 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 25 minutes during Saturday's 100-84 G League win over the Texas Legends.

Ramsey delivered a team-high 17 points while coming off the bench. The 23-year-old has appeared in 10 G League outings thus far, during which he has averaged 19.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 steals across 29.0 minutes per contest.