Jahmi'us Ramsey News: Productive off bench

Ramsey logged 23 points (9-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and four assists across 21 minutes Wednesday during the Blue's 130-102 win versus Iowa.

Ramsey led the team's second unit in both points scored and assists and has now racked up 20 or more points in six of his last nine outings. The 6-foot-3 guard is now averaging 19.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals across 27 games played this season in addition to converting on an efficient 50.1 percent of his field-goal attempts.