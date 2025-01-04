Jahmi'us Ramsey News: Season-high 28 points in G League
Ramsey notched 28 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Thursday's 125-120 G League loss to the Valley Suns.
Ramsey finished with a game- and season-high 28 points, marking his seventh outing with at least 20 points in the G League this season. Across 11 appearances for the Oklahoma City Blue, Ramsey has averaged 20.0 points while shooting 50 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from deep.
Jahmi'us Ramsey
Free Agent
