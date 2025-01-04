Jahmi'us Ramsey News: Season-high 28 points in G League

Ramsey notched 28 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Thursday's 125-120 G League loss to the Valley Suns.

Ramsey finished with a game- and season-high 28 points, marking his seventh outing with at least 20 points in the G League this season. Across 11 appearances for the Oklahoma City Blue, Ramsey has averaged 20.0 points while shooting 50 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from deep.