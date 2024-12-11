Jahmi'us Ramsey News: Strong contribution off bench

Ramsey registered 24 points (10-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds and four assists over 30 minutes Tuesday during the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 107-103 loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

Ramsey continues to impress in the G League, as he's scored 20 or more points in four of his first five appearances of the 2024-25 campaign. He's also found ways to contribute as a passer, dishing out four or more assists in three of his last four games.