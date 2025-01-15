Jahmi'us Ramsey News: Three swipes in G League loss

Ramsey accumulated 14 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 116-113 G League loss to the San Diego Clippers.

Ramsey was one of six Oklahoma City Blue players to score in double digits Tuesday, and he was the second-leading bench scorer behind Malevy Leons (17). Ramsey is averaging 19.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 steals over 29.4 minutes per game in the G League this season.