Jahmyl Telfort News: Cruises to 29-point night

Telfort tallied 29 points (10-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes Sunday during the G League San Diego Clippers' 121-100 loss to Santa Cruz.

Telfort had his shot falling from beyond the arc in this one after shooting a sluggish 4-for-16 from deep over his previous two matchups combined. He's put up 20 or more points in two of his last three appearances, improving his regular-season average to 15.9 points per game over 28 outings.