Jahmyl Telfort News: Efficient outing versus Valley

Telfort logged 23 points (10-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 113-87 G League win over the Valley Suns.

Telfort was quite successful this time compared to his previous performances, with his 76.9 and 60.0 shooting from the field and three-point range, respectively, featuring among his top three rates over 44 games played this season. Telfort has been rather inconsistent lately in most statistical categories, but his last output and high playing time could help him build momentum going forward.