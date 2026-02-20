Jahmyl Telfort News: Scores 24 points in defeat
Telfort logged 24 points (9-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three steals during 36 minutes in Thursday's 116-115 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.
Telfort was more active in shooting duties but racked up few rebounds compared to his previous outings. The 24-year-old produced more than 20 points for the first time in his last 10 games played. He'll look to remain a consistent starter even though he could split playing time with the recently recovered Taylor Funk.
Jahmyl Telfort
Free Agent
