Jaime Jaquez headshot

Jaime Jaquez Injury: Doesn't practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Jaquez (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jaquez missed Miami's previous outing due to a sprained right ankle but imaging revealed that he has avoided a serious injury. While the second-year forward's absence from practice is a bad sign of his availability against Dallas on Sunday, he still has a few more days to recover in time.

Jaime Jaquez
Miami Heat
