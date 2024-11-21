Jaime Jaquez Injury: Doesn't practice Thursday
Jaquez (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Jaquez missed Miami's previous outing due to a sprained right ankle but imaging revealed that he has avoided a serious injury. While the second-year forward's absence from practice is a bad sign of his availability against Dallas on Sunday, he still has a few more days to recover in time.
