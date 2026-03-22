Jaime Jaquez Injury: Expected to play Monday
Jaquez (hip) is expected to play in Monday's game against San Antonio.
Jaquez missed the last two games because of left hip tightness. While the 25-year-old already holds a stable role in the rotation, he may see more action if Andrew Wiggins (toe) and Norman Powell (calf) aren't cleared to suit up.
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