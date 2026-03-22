Jaime Jaquez headshot

Jaime Jaquez Injury: Expected to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Jaquez (hip) is expected to play in Monday's game against San Antonio.

Jaquez missed the last two games because of left hip tightness. While the 25-year-old already holds a stable role in the rotation, he may see more action if Andrew Wiggins (toe) and Norman Powell (calf) aren't cleared to suit up.

Jaime Jaquez
Miami Heat
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