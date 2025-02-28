Fantasy Basketball
Jaime Jaquez Injury: Heads to locker room Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2025 at 6:31pm

Jaquez went to the locker room early in the third quarter of Friday's game against the Pacers due to a right ankle injury, Will Manso of Local 10 Miami reports.

Jaquez got the start Friday in place of the injured Andrew Wiggins (ankle). Jaquez appeared to turn his right ankle and needed help off the court before heading to the locker room. Kyle Anderson, Haywood Highsmith and Duncan Robinson are all candidates to see their minutes increase in the second half should Jaquez not return.

