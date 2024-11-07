Jaime Jaquez Injury: Iffy for Friday

Jaquez (conditioning) is questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jaquez missed the club's last two games due to an illness, though he is trending in the right direction as he will attempt to regain his conditioning before Friday. If the 23-year-old forward is not ready for a return to game action, Duncan Robinson, Alec Burks and Haywood Highsmith are all candidates for an increased role.