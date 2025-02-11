Jaime Jaquez Injury: Iffy with illness

Jaquez (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

After missing Monday's game against the Celtics, Jaquez remains iffy to suit up for the Heat on Wednesday due to an illness. The team will likely wait until closer to tipoff to update the second-year forward's status. If Jaquez remains sidelined against Oklahoma City, Alec Burks would figure to be the direct beneficiary for fantasy purposes after making his first start of the season against Boston.