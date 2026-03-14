Jaime Jaquez Injury: Late addition to injury report
Jaquez has been downgraded to questionable for Saturday's game against the Magic due to a left hip issue, Zachary Weinberger of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Jaquez is dealing with tightness in his left hip and was an extremely late addition to the injury report. He'll presumably be a true game-time decision ahead of tipoff at 8:00 p.m. ET.
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