Jaime Jaquez headshot

Jaime Jaquez Injury: Late addition to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Jaquez has been downgraded to questionable for Saturday's game against the Magic due to a left hip issue, Zachary Weinberger of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Jaquez is dealing with tightness in his left hip and was an extremely late addition to the injury report. He'll presumably be a true game-time decision ahead of tipoff at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Jaime Jaquez
Miami Heat
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