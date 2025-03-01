Fantasy Basketball
Jaime Jaquez headshot

Jaime Jaquez Injury: Likely won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Jaquez (ankle) has been Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Ira Winderman reports.

Jaquez suffered a sprained right ankle in Friday's win against the Pacers and is trending toward not playing in Sunday's game. Andrew Wiggins (ankle) is also doubtful for this game against New York, which means Duncan Robinson might have to shoulder the load.

