Jaime Jaquez headshot

Jaime Jaquez Injury: Not playing Monday vs. Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 27, 2025 at 2:41pm

Jaquez (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jaquez is dealing with a stomach bug, which is severe enough for him to be held out of Monday's contest. His next chance to play will be Wednesday against the Cavaliers. With Jaquez out and Jimmy Butler suspended indefinitely, Pelle Larsson and Nikola Jovic should both see a significant increase in playing time.

Jaime Jaquez
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
