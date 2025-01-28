Jaime Jaquez Injury: Probable for Wednesday

Jaquez (illness) has been listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After missing Monday's win against the Magic, Jaquez is trending toward returning to the floor Wednesday to take on the Cavaliers in Miami. The second-year big man is averaging 9.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 44.2 percent from the floor and 31.7 percent from beyond the arc this season.