Jaime Jaquez Injury: Questionable for Thursday
Jaquez is questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers due to left hip tightness.
The Heat figure to re-evaluate Jaquez at some point closer to Thursday's tipoff to get a better idea about his chances of playing. If the third-year forward is unable to suit up, Simone Fontecchio would have the opportunity to step into a larger role in the Miami frontcourt.
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