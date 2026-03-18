Jaime Jaquez headshot

Jaime Jaquez Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Jaquez is questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers due to left hip tightness.

The Heat figure to re-evaluate Jaquez at some point closer to Thursday's tipoff to get a better idea about his chances of playing. If the third-year forward is unable to suit up, Simone Fontecchio would have the opportunity to step into a larger role in the Miami frontcourt.

Jaime Jaquez
Miami Heat
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