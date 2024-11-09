Jaime Jaquez Injury: Questionable to play Sunday
Jaquez (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
While the Heat have labelled Jaquez's injury as an illness, the second-year forward is working on his return to competition conditioning. He doesn't have a timetable for his return, and if he doesn't play Sunday, that will mark his fourth straight absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now