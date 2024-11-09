Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jaime Jaquez headshot

Jaime Jaquez Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Jaquez (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

While the Heat have labelled Jaquez's injury as an illness, the second-year forward is working on his return to competition conditioning. He doesn't have a timetable for his return, and if he doesn't play Sunday, that will mark his fourth straight absence.

Jaime Jaquez
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now