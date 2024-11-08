Jaime Jaquez Injury: Remains sidelined

Jaquez (illness) will not play in Friday's game against the Nuggets, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Jaquez's absence will mark his third straight, as he looks to return from an illness. He participated at shootaround earlier in the day, which was a promising sign, but it looks like the Heat will hold him out one more game in order to get his conditioning back up to par. In his absence, the likes of Duncan Robinson, Alec Burks and Haywood Highsmith could absorb his usual minutes.