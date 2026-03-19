Jaime Jaquez Injury: Sitting out Thursday
Jaquez (hip) is out for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Jaquez was unable to shed his questionable tag for this contest and remains day-to-day. His next chance to play comes Saturday against Houston. It's possible that Simone Fontecchio picks up a handful of minutes with Jaquez out of the lineup.
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