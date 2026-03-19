Jaime Jaquez headshot

Jaime Jaquez Injury: Sitting out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Jaquez (hip) is out for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Jaquez was unable to shed his questionable tag for this contest and remains day-to-day. His next chance to play comes Saturday against Houston. It's possible that Simone Fontecchio picks up a handful of minutes with Jaquez out of the lineup.

Jaime Jaquez
Miami Heat
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