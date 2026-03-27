Jaime Jaquez Injury: Upgraded to probable
Jaquez (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Jaquez was previously carrying a questionable tag for Miami, but it sounds like he will give it a go. Over his last four appearances, he's averaging 12.5 points, 6.0 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 22.2 minutes per contest.
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