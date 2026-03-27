Jaime Jaquez headshot

Jaime Jaquez Injury: Upgraded to probable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Jaquez (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jaquez was previously carrying a questionable tag for Miami, but it sounds like he will give it a go. Over his last four appearances, he's averaging 12.5 points, 6.0 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 22.2 minutes per contest.

Jaime Jaquez
Miami Heat
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