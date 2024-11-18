Fantasy Basketball
Jaime Jaquez headshot

Jaime Jaquez Injury: Will not play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Jaquez (ankle) will not play Monday against the 76ers.

Jaquez suffered a right ankle sprain Sunday against the Pacers and was unable to return, and he said after that contest that he expects to miss some time. With Terry Rozier (foot) also out Monday, Jimmy Butler (ankle) will likely see heavy usage in his return to action. Duncan Robinson and Josh Richardson could be more involved as well.

